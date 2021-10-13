(The Center Square) – Six Connecticut municipalities will be receiving their share of $9 million in grant funding to address housing issues, state officials announced.
In a news release, Gov. Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the grants are being awarded to the municipalities to address infrastructure upgrades designed to modernize and rehabilitate housing for low- and moderate-income individuals.
“These grants go a long way toward improving neighborhoods so that we can make our communities more attractive an encourage continued growth for the benefit of all our residents,” Lamont said in the release.
The funding is being awarded through the Community Development Block Grant’s Small Cities program, according to the release. The projects were required to be situated in a municipality with a population of less than 50,000 residents. The grants are to be used to improving neighborhoods, eliminate blight, and are focused on economic development.
“These awards will help the quality of life for Connecticut residents in our state-sponsored housing portfolio,” Mosquera-Bruno said in the release. “These properties serve households with some of the greatest needs. The Connecticut Department of Housing and the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority have begun working with intent to address our portfolio while leveraging the CDBG Small Cities funding. These federal funds give us flexibility, allowing us to assist municipalities while leveraging different resources together.”
The municipalities each receiving $1.5 million in grant funding are Ansonia, Essex, North Haven, Shelton, Wallingford and Westbrook.
Ansonia will use the funds to update the James J. O’Donnell Elderly Housing Complex to address health and safety improvements, and Essex will use the funding to address American Disabilities Act issues at Essex Court.
North Haven will address elevator improvements, replacement of the fire alarm system, and installation of security cameras at Temple Pines. Shelton will utilize funding to modernize Sinsabaugh Heights for the removal of 88 storm doors and install 27 HVAC units.
Wallingford will use the monies for significant upgrades at the Wallingford Housing Authority for ADA compliance and enhanced energy efficiency. Westbrook will conduct health and safety improvements at Worthington Manor.