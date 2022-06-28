(The Center Square) – Fielding calls from business owners that have been victims of cyberattacks and data privacy issues is a renewed focus, Attorney General William Tong said.
The state’s top law enforcement official announced there is an unnerving increase in the frequency and scale of ransomware attacks around the world since the Russia invaded Ukraine more than 100 days ago.
“No business large or small is immune from cyberattack, but there are steps that businesses can take to be as prepared and protected as possible, whether it is training employees on how to spot phishing scams or more technical steps such as segmenting your networks to limit access and isolate a potential attack,” Elizabeth Benton, chief of communications and policy at Connecticut Office of the Attorney General, told The Center Square. "Attorney General Tong and our Privacy Section chief have been meeting with small businesses across the state, including speaking at local chambers of commerce and at a recent Small Business Administration forum to share as much information as we can.”
Andrew Markowski, who serves as Connecticut state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said cybersecurity is an issue for the state’s small businesses.
“Cybersecurity and the threat of cyberattacks is definitely an issue that registers with NFIB members,” Markowski told The Center Square. “We provide information, resources and advice to our members on how to stay safe and protect their businesses.”
A recently passed piece of legislation was a good first step in helping small businesses tackle cyber security breaches, he said.
“In 2021, the legislature passed Public Act 21-119 which was designed to incentivize, or hold harmless against damages, businesses that adhere to certain well-established cybersecurity standards, and NFIB feels that this is a positive piece of legislation for small businesses in Connecticut,” Markowski said.
President Joe Biden's executive order on improving the nation's security outlines five best practices for reducing the risk of cyberattacks, including multi-factor authentication, endpoint detection and response, encryption, and a skilled and empowered security team.