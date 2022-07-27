(The Center Square) – One pharmaceutical company has agreed to a settlement in a court case stemming from the opioid crisis, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.
The state’s top law enforcement official announced a $4.25 billion settlement is in the works with Teva Pharmaceuticals. That settlement is separate from a case Connecticut has with the company regarding a multi-state price-fixing case.
“This $4.25 billion agreement with Teva is a significant breakthrough in our fight to hold the entire addiction industry accountable for the devastation of the opioid epidemic,” Tong said in a release. “While we are still negotiating final details with Teva over precise terms, this agreement would provide yet another infusion of critical resources to combat the opioid crisis here in Connecticut.”
According to the release, details of the settlement are being finalized. However, the settlement would follow the same structure as previous opioid settlements, and state allocations have yet to be determined.