(The Center Square) – A new online resource is available for people needing abortion information in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday that in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade the state has responded with a website providing reproductive rights information, along with a toll-free hotline, for individuals seeking abortion-related resources in Connecticut.
“Despite the Supreme Court’s radical decision to strip the right of individuals to make their own reproductive health care decisions, the state of Connecticut will never stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said in a release. “If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the health care you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the health care you need as easily as possible. That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”
Beginning Friday, according to the release, individuals with questions about reproductive health can call 866-282-4642 or visit the Abortion Access in Connecticut website to garner information about health care providers and other services offered in the state.
Manisha Juthani, commissioner of the state’s Department of Public Health, said that a woman’s right to choose to have a “safe abortion” remains a focus in the state.
“In Connecticut, a woman’s right to choose is still protected,” Juthani said in the release.
According to the release, Connecticut, earlier this year, signed into law safeguards for people coming from out-of-state seeking reproductive health care by expanding “the type of practitioners” who are “eligible to perform” abortion-related healthcare.