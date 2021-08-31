(The Center Square) – Online gambling took one step closer to becoming reality in Connecticut on Tuesday.
The state Legislature’s Regulation Review Committee approved emergency online gambling and sports wagering regulations as part of Public Act No. 21-23, which defines internet games as online casino gambling, online sports wagering, fantasy contests, Keno and the sale of tickets for lottery draw games, the act reads.
In a news release, Gov. Ned Lamont praised committee's actions.
“The passage of regulations for sports wagering and online gaming is a significant step forward for Connecticut and our partners in this new marketplace,” Lamont said. “In working collaboratively with the Mohegan Tribe, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, Connecticut has crafted nation-leading legislation, which will position our state as a leader in this space and will provide an elevated user experience for eligible residents.”
According to The Journal Inquirer, the state is now waiting for the U.S. Department of the Interior to ratify the revised agreements between the state and the tribal nations.
Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the state’s Department of Consumer Protection, wrote a letter to the Legislative Review Committee on Aug. 16 asking for the regulation’s passage as “the purpose of this regulation is to create a licensing structure and implement provisions for responsible gaming and data privacy protections” which would “ensure consumer safety and gaming integrity for new gaming markets in our state.”
Seagull’s letter asked for the department “to follow the necessary procedures to render this emergency regulation a permanent regulation.”
Connecticut online sports betting and casino gaming clear another major hurdle after legislative review committee approves rules. DraftKings and FanDuel are still awaiting federal sign-off; all books still need state approval. Sept. launch targeted, but official go-live date TBD.— Ryan Butler (@ButlerBets) August 31, 2021
Ryan Butler, who covers sports betting for ActionNetworkHQ, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that “DraftKings and FanDuel are still awaiting federal sign-off; all books still need state approval” and that a “Sept. launch” was targeted. The actual “go-live” date is to be determined.