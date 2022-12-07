(The Center Square) – Connecticut corrections officers abused a federally funded program that provided housing in hotels during the pandemic, according to a newly released audit.
The audit found the state Department of Corrections lacked oversight and internal controls to ensure state employees didn’t abuse the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program, a $6.4 million initiative funded with federal pandemic aid.
Among the allegations, the state agency didn't set limits on the number of days it allowed employees to stay at participating hotels, and didn’t develop a process for verifying employees were eligible to use the program.
"The lack of internal controls increased the risk of program misuse or abuse," auditors wrote. "Without the limitation of the number of days for a hotel stay, employees could stay at the hotel for longer than necessary. Without the employees’ verification and certification of their hotel stays, incorrect or double billing could occur without detection."
The program was created in April 2020, to allow corrections officers to stay at a hotel if they were concerned about getting COVID-19 at work and spreading the virus to family members. Under the program, employees could not have guests in their room and were responsible for charges incurred due to their failure to properly check out of a hotel.
In response to complaints about the management of the program, the Department of Corrections conducted its own internal investigation, and uncovered 63 incidents of double booking or billing and ineligible employees staying at the hotels on the taxpayers' dime, as well as other misconduct.
Investigators found that some correction officers spent several months in the hotels, allowed friends and family members to stay with them, and used the rooms for unrelated events, such as weddings.
The DOC investigation identified at least $116,225, and questionable costs related to the housing program.
In a response to the audit, Department of Corrections officials said they agreed with the findings, and attributed the "lack of management oversight and record retention" for the program to staffing shortages and other pandemic-related factors.
"During this time, the agency suffered significant staffing shortages due to exposures and actual illness with COVID-19, at all levels, including management," the agency wrote to auditors. "Demands on all staff increased significantly during this period, dramatically stretching the agency’s limited resources."
The agency said during the pandemic officials took steps to "bolster or significantly strengthen internal controls" for the program to address complaints and allegations. The program was discontinued in April 2021.
"This was being done in an attempt to ensure that Coronavirus Relief Funds were being properly expended and adequately supported in accordance with Federal guidelines, which ended with having a program with better controls and more programmatic cohesion than when the program originally started," agency officials wrote.
To date, the state agency recovered at least $40,293 of the questionable costs identified by its investigation, according to the audit. An additional $75,425 has not been recouped.