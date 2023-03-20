(The Center Square) — Taxing Connecticut's richest households higher won't cause them to flee the state, according to a new report, which comes as lawmakers consider asking the state's top earners to fork over more money.
The report by the nonprofit advocacy group A Better Connecticut, argues the "millionaire with a suitcase" narrative that wealthy and high-income residents are fleeing the state because of taxes and the high cost of living is "built on faulty data and anecdotes."
"People across the income spectrum frequently consider moving but, in fact, less than 2% of Americans move from one state to another -- including billionaires," Dr. Thomas Cooke, the report's author, wrote in the report. "The fact remains that billionaires are geographically rooted in what are already high-tax and high cost-of-living states."
Cooke, a migration scholar and professor of geography at the University of Connecticut, wrote that Connecticut is "well positioned in that regard" with high-quality schools, housing stock, proximity to New York City and Boston, and "an attractive environment for working age adults and their families."
"The wealthy and those with high incomes are more capable of moving than other populations; nonetheless, they remain rooted and concentrated in high-cost-of-living enclaves," he wrote. "Connecticut is a case in point."
He cited U.S. Census data showing between 1985 and 2020 Connecticut has seen a "small net out-migration" that is, "statistically speaking, effectively zero and very similar to that of nearby states."
The report also suggested that the six Connecticut residents listed on the 2020 Forbes 400 list of wealthiest Americans is "disproportionately large" relative to the state's 3.6 million population.
"Research indicates that even moderately significant increases in the top marginal rates may only induce a few people with moderately high incomes to leave and that the gain in tax revenue far outweighs the loss due to the migration of a few people," Cooke wrote.
Cooke said the "income migration narrative" is based on 'heavily flawed data" from the Internal Revenue Service and faulty assumptions about the reasons that many people relocate.
To be sure, the group is among those urging Connecticut lawmakers to set new taxes on the state's top earners to drum up more money for education, transportation and other needs.
The Legislature is considering several wealth tax proposals in the current session, many of them targeting individuals who make more than $1 million a year in income.
One proposal would set a new 5% surtax for Connecticut taxpayers in the highest income bracket on income from net gains from the sale or exchange of a capital asset, dividend and interest income.
Another proposal would raise the two highest personal income marginal tax rates to 7.49% and 7.20%, and set a 1% and a 0.75% surcharge on net gain from the sale of capital assets of Connecticut taxpayers in the top two income brackets.
Supporters argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up money for fixing roads and bridges, and funding for public schools.
Critics say the tax will drive away the wealthy, impact businesses and retirees, hurt the state’s competitiveness and lead to a confusing and unfair tax system.
That includes Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a businessman, who argues the state shouldn't be singling out a specific group of taxpayers to meet its revenue needs.
Lamont has said he is focused on expanding the state's tax base by attracting more people to Connecticut. In February, he proposed the state’s first income tax rate cut since the mid-1990s in response to record-setting state surplus revenue in recent years. That proposal is being considered by lawmakers as part of the state budget.