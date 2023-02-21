(The Center Square) — Connecticut voters are strongly in support of setting new income taxes on the state's top earners, according to a new poll.
The survey of about 500 voters from Dec. 28-Jan. 4, released last week by the advocacy group Recovery for All CT, found more than 70% want to see higher state income taxes for households making more than $1 million a year. About 23% of the respondents were opposed, the group said.
The margin of support was even broader for additional taxes on billionaires, with 81% of respondents saying they backed a special income tax for billionaires and only 9% opposed, pollsters said.
To be sure, the coalition is among groups pushing for higher taxes on wealthy individuals in Connecticut to help generate more money for education, housing and transportation, among other public needs.
"We must repair Connecticut’s broken tax structure," the group said on its website. "Our legislation would provide immediate relief to struggling working families and generate billions of dollars in shared resources by requiring the wealthiest among us to contribute more to the common good of all."
Lawmakers are considering several wealth tax proposals in the current legislative session, most of them targeting individuals who make more than $1 million a year in income.
One proposal would set a new 5% surtax for Connecticut taxpayers in the highest income bracket on income from net gains from the sale or exchange of a capital asset, dividend and interest income.
The proposal, if approved, would also authorize new tax rates for individuals with Connecticut taxable income over $1 million (9.55%), $10 million (10.25%) and $25 million (10.65%), and set a statewide property tax on commercial and residential real property with an assessed value of over $1.5 million.
Another bill would raise the two highest personal income marginal tax rates to 7.49% and 7.20%, and set a 1% and a 0.75% surcharge on net gain from the sale of capital assets of Connecticut taxpayers in the top two income brackets.
Supporters argue the state’s top earners can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up money for fixing roads and bridges, and funding for public schools.
Critics say the tax will drive away the wealthy, impact businesses and retirees, hurt the state’s competitiveness and lead to a confusing and unfair tax system.
Gov. Ned Lamont, a former businessman, has opposed previous wealth tax proposals, arguing they would force top earners and job creators to flee the state.
Lamont, a Democrat, is pitching a buffet of tax cuts as part of his $50.5 billion budget plan for the next fiscal year, including a reduction in the state's personal income tax rate. He's also called for expanding a state tax credit for the working poor, giving families who earn less than $64,000 a year an additional $211 annually.
Recent studies have found Connecticut’s wealthiest pay more in taxes in actual dollar amounts, but noted state and municipal tax codes impact low and moderate income households disproportionately more than affluent taxpayers.