(The Center Square) — Connecticut diners will be able to get drinks to go permanently, with the state becoming the latest to make the COVID-19 pandemic-related policy law.
A measure signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday codifies emergency regulations several years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic allowing restaurants to sell beer, wine and cocktails with takeout and delivery orders.
Liquor industry groups praised the move, saying it will boost sales and help local restaurants and Main Streets that are still struggling to rebound from the pandemic.
"Connecticut consumers can now enjoy the added convenience of cocktails to-go on a permanent basis,” said Emily Smith, vice president of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, said in a statement. “Not only do cocktails to-go afford adult consumers the ability to take home their favorite hand-crafted cocktails, but they help support local hospitality businesses facing economic hardships."
The new law requires any alcohol to-go to be in a sealed container along with a food order. Delivery is allowed by an employee of the bar or restaurant or a third-party delivery service that holds an in-state transporter’s permit.
Each order is limited to two bottles of wine, 16 bottles of beer and a liter of spirits under the new law. To-go drinks can only be sold or delivered during hours package stores are allowed to operate under state law.
Connecticut is the 22nd state to enact laws permanently authorizing cocktails to-go. At least 11 others have passed laws that allow cocktails to-go on a temporary basis. Others are considering similar proposals.
The rules authorizing to-go drinks were extended until June 2024 under a bill signed by Lamont, which also authorized the extension of pandemic-related outdoor dining.
Business leaders say cocktails to-go have become a regular part of takeout dining for adult consumers. They provide more stability for hospitality businesses as they deal with ongoing challenges, including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and record-high inflation.
"This gave customers a new, convenient way to add alcohol with takeout orders and was a new revenue opportunity for restaurant operators," Scott Dolch, president of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said in testimony on the bill earlier this year.