(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is getting high marks several months into his second term in office, according to a new poll, which shows a majority of voters approve of his performance, as well as his tax relief plans.
The Wesleyan SurveyLab CT poll of about 600 Connecticut voters found 60% approve of Lamont's job as governor, compared to 33% who disapprove of his performance.
“Lamont gets especially high marks for how he handled the Covid-19 pandemic, and not just among Democrats," said Logan Dancey, an associate professor of government at Wesleyan University and director of the poll.
Eighty-one percent of Democrats, 55% of independents, and 29% of Republicans rated Lamont’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as better than other governors, according to the poll.
Lamont’s overall approval rating stands at 84% with Democrats, 51% with independents, and 23% with Republicans, pollsters found. That puts him in line with other top-ranked U.S. governors, pollsters said.
By comparison, the Connecticut General Assembly’s approval rating stands at 46% compared to 35% who disapprove, with 19% unsure, according to the poll.
Respondents to the poll also weighed in on tax relief, with the state Assembly set to take up proposals to cut income taxes.
At least 51% said they prefer that budget surplus be used to cut taxes, compared to 25% who prefer paying down long-term debt and 16% who prefer increasing spending in education and health care.
Broken down by party, 68% of Republicans, 53% of independents, and 40% of Democrats most preferred cutting taxes in response to the surplus, pollsters said.
While voters prioritize tax relief, they also favor either increasing or maintaining state spending levels in key areas, including K-12 education, healthcare, and transportation, the poll found.
"The public simultaneously supports government spending in a variety of policy areas while also wanting tax relief," Dancey said. "State legislators will ultimately have to make tough decisions about which tax cuts and spending items to prioritize."