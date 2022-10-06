(The Center Square) – An Irish airline is resuming service in Connecticut following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aer Lingus plans to resume its nonstop flights from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning on March 26. The airline will return transatlantic service from the state’s largest airport in Windsor Locks, just north of Hartford off Interstate 91 about halfway to Springfield, Mass.
According to a release, the airline will run daily through October while bringing connectivity to 28 airports in the United Kingdom and Europe, featuring London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. Until year-round demand is met for business travel, the airline plans to operate annually on a seasonal basis.
“We are opening up key cities and regions in the United States to Irish and European customers by adding new transatlantic routes to our schedule,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said in the release. “Aer Lingus is forging ahead with its North American expansion plans, growing the number of transatlantic routes from its Dublin hub. The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe.”
The airline, according to the release, first began operations out of the airport in 2016, before being interrupted by the pandemic. Nonstop service, once the airline returns to the airport, will be conducted by an Airbus A321neo LR, which is a long-flight craft delivering a 20% reduction in fuel burn and nearly 50% reduction in emissions.
“Bradley has a reputation as being an accessible, convenient airport that makes travel for people who live throughout the northeast easier, and I am excited that Aer Lingus is bringing its popular transatlantic service back to the airport,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release. “Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here.”