(The Center Square) – Once again, Connecticut residents are preparing to pay some of the highest state and local taxes in the nation.
The Tax Foundation’s annual State and Local Tax Burdens report shows Connecticut residents paid 15.5% of the state's net product in state and local taxes last year. The only state with a higher tax burden is New York. The national average is 11.2%.
Ken Girardin, director of policy and research at Yankee Institute, told The Center Square that Connecticut residents face one of the highest tax burdens in the nation because of the incredibly high costs associated with state and local government.
"In April, Connecticut lawmakers approved a contract with state workers that will give employees raises averaging about 15% by July 2023, on top of $3,500 bonuses, without any sort of measurable givebacks," Girardin said. "The agreement even included bonuses to workers set to retire just weeks after they were received in a deal that amounted to little more than a payoff to state employee unions. Meanwhile, lawmakers in the just-passed state budget left in place Connecticut's elevated income tax rates. Instead of using the projected surplus to lower taxes, lawmakers spent them on election-year tax gimmicks and more programs."
Since 1977, the nation's average state-local tax burden has decreased. In this same time, Connecticut's tax burden has increased by 3.3%.
Fred Carstensen, director of the Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis at the University of Connecticut, told The Center Square that historically, the state relies more heavily on conventional taxes than other states.
"The public sector had fewer employees per 10,000 population than other states, and the public sector total spending was less than the national average," Carstensen said. "Connecticut only has two levels of government – the state and municipalities. And other states typically have far more "non-tax" sources of revenues – license fees, special taxes, etc. So it might be misleading to just compare 'taxes.' Connecticut historically has fairly high household income, thus would typically pay more taxes, but the correct standard is as a share of household income, not dollar amount."
Carstensen said there is little evidence that workers carefully decide where to live in order to avoid high state taxes.
"Workers take jobs where they can get them," Carstensen said. "True, lower tax states may attract more business investment (right-to-work laws, less regulation, etc.), but workers go to where the jobs are. Retirees might be influenced by taxes, but not uniformly. I know retirees who have chosen to move into New York City or Boston because of the quality of life."
Carstensen said overall, Connecticut has the worst-performing economy among all states. Employment is now below where it was in 1989, and the state is still well short of recovering from the COVID-19 shutdowns. In addition, the state has been losing high-wage, high-skill jobs and gaining low-wage, low-skill jobs. Given that neighboring states and those with similarly high taxes have done much better, the story for Connecticut is not about its taxes – it is more complex and involves, in part, poor state policies.
He pointed out strong assets, like the quality of work force in terms of education, quality of life, and location. Carstensen critiqued the state for its lack of state development policies/initiatives, no major metro complex, infrastructure issues and weakness in IT infrastructure.
"There is no prospect of significant tax reductions for households," he said, "though a major reform of property taxes would be immensely beneficial and could be achieved despite other issues."