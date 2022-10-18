(The Center Square) – Workforce shortages and overburdensome regulations top the list of most important issues for Colorado business leaders, a new survey finds.
The survey, conducted for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce by Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates, found that of the 150 business leaders questioned, 27% said "too few workers" was the most important issue facing businesses in the state, while 26% said regulations.
"Lack of workers and excessive regulations dominate the initial open-ended question," the survey said. "The regulatory burden is higher here than we see in most other states."
Respondents also listed inflation (11%), taxes (9%), and housing (7%), as top issues.
The Chamber hopes to work with lawmakers on the issues facing their members, the group said.
"The voice of job creators is critical to our goal of elevating Colorado as a top state to do business," Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman said in a statement. "We look forward to working with state leaders to address some of the major concerns from this study – from workforce development to regulatory relief."
Pat McFerron, president at CHS & Associates, said the survey “indicates a perception among employers that the regulatory climate is presenting a significant barrier to business.”
Respondents are also split on Colorado’s economic outlook, according to the survey.
"It is clear from this study that the current economy has created a state of uncertainty for respondents who are split on whether the state’s economy is headed in the right direction (48%) or on the wrong track (52%)," the survey said.