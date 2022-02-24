(The Center Square) – A coalition of four Mountain West states have come to an agreement to establish a regional hydrogen power hub, officials said on Thursday.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by the governors of Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah. The states will work to compete for a portion of the more than $8 billion that is earmarked for regional hydrogen hubs under the federal 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The four states are “uniquely qualified and situated” to serve as a hydrogen hub because of their “high-quality wind, solar, biomass and other energy resources,” according to the memorandum.
The memorandum also said that tackling a challenge like developing clean hydrogen is an endeavor that requires regional coordination rather than individual efforts. The four states have “a long history” of working together on similar opportunities, the memorandum noted.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that hydrogen power will help his state achieve its emissions goals.
“Colorado is excited to be part of this cutting-edge regional coalition to advance hydrogen power for Colorado and among western states,” he said. “The State of Colorado is pursuing ambitious goals to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, while supporting a just transition for affected workers and communities, and the use of low carbon hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced using renewable electricity for electrolysis, will help the state achieve these goals particularly in industry and transportation.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said the coalition “represents a shared vision” for clean hydrogen power in the region.
“This coalition also "reaffirms Wyoming’s commitment to supply hydrogen to consumers throughout the Western States,” he said.