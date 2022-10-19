(The Center Square) – Colorado’s attorney general candidates faced off Tuesday night in a debate that centered on what to do about crime and public safety.
During the debate hosted by 9NEWS, incumbent Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, defended his record since being elected in 2018, while 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner, a Republican, criticized Weiser for not taking responsibility for rising crime.
Crime
In response to a question about rising crime, Weiser noted that issues like auto thefts and drug dealing are prosecuted by district attorneys, such as Kellner, while Weiser in his role is responsible for prosecuting state crimes.
“We’ve gone to the Legislature on a range of issues – like porch pirate theft, like catalytic converter theft, like fentanyl trafficking – and gotten new tools to address what are real challenges for Coloradans,” Weiser said.
Kellner said that while crime has risen in his district it’s also up statewide, and the role of attorney general should include using the “bully pulpit” to advocate for legislative change.
“What you fail to hear from Mr. Weiser is any sort of acceptance of his responsibility as the state’s chief law enforcement official as someone who should be standing up for the people and advocating for common-sense tougher-on-crime policies that’s going to help us on the front lines, prosecutors and law enforcement, actually turn the tide,” Kellner said.
Abortion
Weiser said he’s running on “a proven record” of supporting abortion rights and would defend Colorado's Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codified a right to abortion in the state.
Kellner reiterated that he supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but added that he would enforce and defend the state’s law.
Fentanyl
Weiser said he didn’t weigh in on a 2019 bill that lowered criminal penalties for fentanyl because he was focused on other legislation, noting he supported changing the law during the last legislative session.
“The problem, when you look back in hindsight, is you didn’t have the information that we now have,” he said. “As I got more information I saw we had to change course. I made sure we did change course.”
Kellner responded, saying it’s important for an attorney general to “be forward looking.”
“When I hear Phil say that he didn’t see this crisis coming in 2019, we had rising deaths in 2018, we had those mothers crying out about losing their children to fentanyl,” he said.
Both Weiser and Kellner said they do not support supervised drug injection sites in Colorado.