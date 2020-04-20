(The Center Square) – The Rocky Mountain Smoke-Free Alliance thanked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clarifying that there are no links between vaping e-cigarettes and COVID-19.
The trade group which represents 125 vaping businesses and manufacturers said that disinformation was being spread by the FDA and other groups connecting vaping and the virus. The FDA previously advised against vaping, citing it as possibly compounding the risk of contracting COVID-19, a position it modified last week.
“Since the spread of COVID-19 in America, the FDA and numerous sources have falsely claimed vaping could be a risk factor for contracting or increasing the intensity of coronavirus,” said Amanda Wheeler, the alliance's vice president.
“Thus far, there is no evidence that links vaping to coronavirus illness or deaths, and, in fact, some studies show that vaping could reduce the severity of COVID-19,” Wheeler added. “We appreciate that the FDA modified its stance and emphasize how important it is to stop the spread of misinformation.”
Gregory Conley, the president of the American Vaping Association, told Vice News in a statement that the FDA shouldn’t be applauded for reaching what he calls the “right public stance.”
“The FDA deserves no applause for eventually arriving at the right public stance, which is that there is no evidence linking the use of nicotine vaping products to COVID-19 infection or severity," Conley said. “It was wholly irresponsible for the FDA to add fuel to the fire several weeks ago by commenting on a subject they now admit they know nothing about.”