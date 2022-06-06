(The Center Square) – Denver Public Schools (DPS) recently announced it was cutting 76 positions from its budget.
The reductions triggered a response from Robert Gould, the president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.
Gould told KCNC-TV, “We’re in a place where because school funding is inadequate in the state of Colorado, we’re always having to make choices.”
School funding data shows that per-pupil funding has increased well above the cost of inflation in Colorado.
In terms of school funding for Colorado’s public schools, in 2021-22, the average per pupil funding was at $9,014, which is up 36% since 2013-14 for the entire state of Colorado. That per-pupil figure includes local and state funding for state schools and not federal dollars, according to the Colorado Department of Education. When factoring inflation, per-pupil local and state funding has increased 19% from 2013-14 to 2021-22.
For DPS, total revenues have increased from $1.3 billion in 2018 to $1.48 billion in 2021, according to the district’s audited budgets. That amounts to a 14% increase in total revenues.