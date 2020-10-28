(The Center Square) – Eligible Coloradans who are unemployed can expect to see more pandemic relief in the form of $375 stimulus payments, state officials announced on Wednesday.
Gov. Jared Polis, along with Democratic leadership in the General Assembly, on Wednesday afternoon announced the stimulus payments for qualified Coloradans receiving unemployment insurance compensation.
The one-time payments are expected to go out to 435,000 individuals, according to the governor’s office.
Polis signed an executive order that allows $168 million from the state’s Disaster Emergency Fund to be distributed by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) to qualifying recipients.
The payments are set to be sent out by the CDLE’s Unemployment Insurance Division on Dec. 4, according to the executive order.
Polis and General Assembly leadership said the stimulus payments are necessary because Congress has failed to pass more COVID-19 relief.
“Washington D.C has failed to act to provide additional direct cash support for hardworking Coloradans and to further stimulate the economy, so today Colorado is boldly doing our part to help our own,” Polis said. "I am taking swift action in close consultation with legislative leadership and members of the [Joint Budget Committee] to direct immediate payments to people whose lives and jobs have been hurt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Colorado can and should act now to help the hardworking people who will help lead us out of this challenging time and that’s what we’re doing today,” he added.
Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said Colorado “can’t afford to wait around for Congress to step up while countless hardworking people are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why we have decided to forge our own way and get people the help they need now, regardless of Federal inaction.”
House Speaker Becker, D-Boulder, said the stimulus payments “will provide direct assistance to Coloradans who are struggling to get back on their feet and help rebuild our economy. The governor’s executive order will boost the incomes of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans to help those in need make ends meet as COVID cases rise and we head into the winter.”
Senate GOP spokesman Sage Naumann told The Center Square that Senate Republicans weren't consulted on the stimulus plan.
"The Governor did not consult with the Joint Budget Committee when it came to disbursing federal CARES Act funding, he did not seek input from our rural communities when it came to his COVID-19 orders, and it seems he had no interest in seeking minority party input this time around," he said.