U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., separately announced that they’re self-quarantining following constituent meetings that exposed them to the coronavirus.
Both Gardner and Crow issued statements saying they met with a constituent March 11 who later tested positive for coronavirus, but it’s unknown if their exposure came from the same constituent.
“I was alerted today by the Tri-County Health Department that a Coloradan who visited my Washington office for a constituent meeting has tested positive for coronavirus,” Gardner said. “While I am not showing any symptoms at this time, I have made the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution with an effective date of March 11th at the recommendation of the Tri-County Health Department.”
“We have a personal responsibility as citizens to do everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Crow said in a statement Tuesday night. “Even though I have no symptoms, we have to treat any possible exposure with the utmost caution and for that reason, I will self-quarantine.”
Both Gardner and Crow said they will continue work while in self-quarantine. Gardner is in Washington, D.C. during his self-quarantine, a spokesperson said.
Earlier Tuesday, Gardner and Crow, along with the rest of the state’s congressional delegation, signed onto a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration asking for approval of a disaster declaration that would allow loan assistance for businesses in Colorado.
“Many Colorado businesses are experiencing substantial losses and business disruption as a result of the national response to the recent outbreak and spread of COVID-19,” the letter reads. “All sectors of the economy are feeling the effects of this pandemic and every available incentive to help businesses and workers they employ through this uncertain time is critical.”
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered all dine-in services at restaurants and bars to be closed for 30 days. The move came after he ordered all ski areas in the state to close over the weekend.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) said Tuesday that unemployment claims have surged following the outbreak, from 400 on March 7 to over 6,800 on Tuesday.