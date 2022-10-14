(The Center Square) – A government transparency group says Democratic lawmakers' use of “secret ballots” to decide on bills runs afoul of Colorado’s sunshine law.
The Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, which is made up of news organizations and other groups, sent a letter Thursday to House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, detailing why the practice, also known as “quadratic voting,” is wrong.
“Without serious question, this process deprives the public of its right to observe important decision making – in real time – as the Colorado Open Meetings Law (COML) requires,” CFOIC President Steve Zansberg and Executive Director Jeffrey A. Roberts wrote in the letter.
CFOIC added in its letter that the quadratic voting system “violates both the spirit and letter of the COML, which declares it ‘to be a matter of statewide concern and the policy of this state that the formation of public policy is public business and may not be conducted in secret.’”
KUNC recently reported that, since 2019, lawmakers anonymously fill out a survey each spring to weigh their priority bills using “digital tokens” to vote. Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, who’s advocated for using the quadratic voting system, denied a records request on the systems, KUNC said.
Spokespersons for House and Senate Democrats did not respond to The Center Square’s requests for comment.
CFOIC said in the letter that lawmakers must disclose their voting records – even under the quadratic system – because of the Colorado Open Records Act.
“We dispute the legislature’s conclusion that the voting records are ‘work product’ as defined by CORA,” Zansberg and Roberts wrote.