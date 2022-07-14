Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday, July 24, 2022, for Peters, a Mesa County, Colo., clerk clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment, after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. A judge revoked bond for Peters after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference.