(The Center Square) – A Colorado think tank says taxpayers need "immediate relief" from skyrocketing inflation in the form of a state income tax reduction.
The Independence Institute, a free-market think tank, said Friday that voters should pass Initiative 31 in November, which proposes cutting the state's income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%. The call comes as inflation reached 9.1% nationwide in June, up from 8.6% in May.
“With Initiative 31, Coloradans have the opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned money, allowing them to offset some of rising costs imposed by government mandates and money printing,” Jon Caldara, the group's president, said in a statement.
The measure was filed by Caldara and state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling.
Over the past several years, the Independence Institute has backed several ballot measures to lower taxes and limit in Colorado.
Colorado voters in 2020 passed Proposition 116, which was backed by the think tank and cut the income tax to the current 4.55%.
The Independence Institute also sponsored an initiative in 2020 that sought to give Colorado voters the ability to approve or deny new fee hikes, and it's also part of the Colorado Taxpayers Coalition which in 2021 formally opposed a plan to raise fees on the gas in the state to help pay for transportation upgrades.
The think tank has additionally outlined a "path to zero" income tax plan, which it says "would directly save Colorado families thousands of dollars every year once fully realized – $2,850 based on average income tax assessments in 2017, and likely more in future years."
Gov. Jared Polis has also endorsed reducing the income tax to zero.