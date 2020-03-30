(The Center Square) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released a survey gauging 45,000 Coloradans’ attitudes about the coronavirus, which found 72 percent of respondents are “very concerned” and another 24 percent are “somewhat concerned.”
Less than four percent of respondents are “not very concerned” or “not at all concerned,” the survey found.
As of Sunday, Colorado has 2,307 coronavirus cases and 47 deaths. The state has been operating under a stay-at-home order since Thursday, as the economy reels from business closures and subsequent layoffs spurned by the coronavirus outbreak. The Colorado General Assembly on Monday also extended its two-week temporary adjournment.
The survey found almost 57 percent said they would not have access to paid leave if their employer closed because of the virus. Of respondents, 42.5 percent said they were working from home.
The CDPHE survey, however, was conducted March 22 to 24, before the stay-at-home order was issued.
The survey also found that people believe it’s likely they’ll contract the virus. More than 24 percent believe it’s “very likely” they’ll get sick, while 62 percent believe it’s “somewhat likely” and 13.5 percent believe it’s “not likely.”
Half of respondents also reported symptoms like anxiety or uncontrolled worrying that are “indicative of generalized anxiety over the last two weeks.”
“This survey shows what we already knew, that Coloradans are strong, and we are all in this together,” CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said. “We’re relieved to see that so many people are doing their part to slow the spread of this deadly virus. If we keep this up, we will protect our health care system from being overloaded with critical cases and countless lives will be saved.”
Colorado will receive $2.2 billion in federal funding from the coronavirus stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump on Friday. Trump on Saturday approved the state’s disaster declaration request, which gives it access to more federal resources.