(The Center Square) – A new survey finds that 44% of Coloradans believe public schools are on the wrong track.
The survey, from Magellan Strategies in partnership with Chalkbeat Colorado, found just 28% of respondents think schools are headed in the right direction.
A minority of Coloradans (31%) said that their local school district spends tax dollars wisely, while 42% don't think that's the case, and 27% had no opinion.
When asked whether they agreed with the viewpoint of providing parents with tax dollars for tutoring or tuition for another school to address “learning loss,” 60% of respondents said no, according to the survey.
The survey also found that Democrats are frustrated with public schools being underfunded and teachers devalued.
“In addition, these voters strongly believe conservative politicians are interfering with school administrations, firing superintendents, and pushing a political agenda,” Magellan Strategies said.
On the other side of the aisle, Republican voters believe most public schools are indoctrinating students with liberal ideology and critical race theory (CRT).
“Furthermore, they are enraged about student sexual orientation and identification issues,” Magellan said.
Republicans also said they do not believe public schools focus enough on teaching reading, writing, and math.
Magellan’s survey was done online and involved 882 Colorado registered voters. Interviews were conducted from April 26 through May 1.