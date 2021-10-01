(The Center Square) – Colorado business leaders' outlook slumped ahead of the fourth quarter, but "remained in positive territory," according to a recent survey.
A score of 50 equates to a neutral rating in the Leeds Business Confidence Index, which gauges Colorado business leaders’ expectations on the national economy, state economy, industry sales, and profits.
The index is just above at 56 for the final three months of the year, the survey of 264 panelists found. The score still puts end-of-year business confidence above the first quarter of the year, but it's a drop from the second and third quarter, which held 64 and 67 scores, respectively.
September’s survey also marks the first time since the pandemic began that the index has decreased.
When many businesses shut down at the height of the pandemic in 2020, business confidence stood at 29.7. Since then, confidence has steadily risen or remained flat from month-to-month prior to the latest survey.
Meanwhile, staffing shortages remain a problem for businesses nationwide. Less than half of reporting companies say employment has rebounded while 57% of reporting companies are back to pre-pandemic sales.
Hirings and industry sales hold the greatest outlook while the national economy is expected to take a negative turn in the months ahead, even with the holiday shopping season approaching.
Areas of uncertainty for the state's business leaders lie in COVID-19 variants, inflation and supply chain disruptions.
Notably, 77% of responding companies in the survey claimed supply chain disruptions are impacting business affairs. Positive factors include the improvement of COVID-19 cases and increased demand.
Despite the plummet, leaders are keeping cautiously optimistic due to promising predictions in the beginning of 2022.
“Coupling the quantitative survey results with the qualitative comments, panelists signaled expectations of a sustained economic recovery,” the survey states, offering next year’s data as reassurance.