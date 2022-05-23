(The Center Square) – A large majority of Coloradans are concerned about the state’s rising cost of living, a new survey release on Monday found.
The survey from The Colorado Health Foundation found that 88% of respondents ranked cost of living as their top concern. It also found that rising costs are forcing many households to make "difficult sacrifices” when it comes to buying healthy food and covering health care costs.
“Taking the annual pulse of our state’s residents is an imperative step in identifying and understanding what they are thinking, feeling and experiencing,” Karen McNeill-Miller, the foundation's CEO, said in a statement. “This research shows us not only what is hitting us hardest but, most importantly, the people being hit the hardest as well.”
Inflation in the Mountain West region has been higher than in other parts of the country. According to the latest consumer price data, prices in the region increased by 0.7% last month compared to the 0.3% nationwide average.
Food and housing costs were two categories that helped keep the Mountain West region’s consumer price totals elevated. Prices for food have risen by 9.1% over the last 12 months while housing costs have advanced by 6.6%.
Half of the survey's respondents also said the cost of housing was their biggest personal concern, followed by food and energy costs, respectively.
Another 40% of respondents said they are worse off financially now then they were a year ago, which is up from the 25% recorded last year. Similarly, 40% of respondents said they are concerned about their ability to afford food, up from 23% in 2021.
“These are stark and dramatic increases in Coloradans reporting that they are worried about meeting the basic needs of their family,” Lori Weigel, principal of New Bridge Strategy, which helped conduct the Pulse Survey, said in a statement. “In just one year’s time, these worries have extended from mostly fears of lower-income Coloradans into the concerns of the middle class.”