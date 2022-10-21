(The Center Square) – Weeks away from voters deciding Proposition 123, a new study finds spending to combat homelessness in the Denver metro area will reach an estimated $1.7 billion over a three-year period.
The study by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, details expenditures that public and nonprofit groups plan to spend on homeless services between 2021 and 2023.
That spending went up from $465 million in 2021 to $598 million in 2022, and will be $660 million in 2023, the study found.
CSI attributed the expenditure increases to an influx in one-time federal funds.
“Funding has increased significantly in recent years and much of the increase is from one-time federal, state, and municipal spending,” CSI Vice President of Policy and Research, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “The system of resources to address homelessness is at a critical point and has the potential to lead to transformational change.”
The increased spending comes at a time when the number of homeless individuals has also gone up 13% since 2020.
“As resources to address homelessness have increased annually, the unsheltered and chronically homeless populations have also increased,” the study said. “Housing affordability in Colorado has plummeted, overall price levels are at record highs due to inflation, and the state’s housing inventory is dangerously low. This is a concerning precursor for sustained elevated levels of newly homeless.”
A separate CSI study found that housing affordability in Colorado is the lowest in 30 years, and the state’s housing shortage was between 93,000 and 216,000 units through 2020.
Colorado voters will next month decide on Proposition 123, which proposes using state tax revenue to subsidize affordable housing projects, as well as some homeless programs.
CSI in its ballot guide called the proposal “an ambitious measure that has the potential to drive transformational changes to our Colorado housing market” but cautioned if passed, it would only be “as successful as the number of local governments that decide to opt into the program.