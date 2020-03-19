(The Center Square) – Colorado state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, said Thursday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Michaelson Jenet, who said she received the positive test results on Thursday morning, is the first known lawmaker in the state legislature to test positive for the virus “after experiencing symptoms.”
“While I have had a confirmed case of bronchitis for much of March, my doctors have told me that it’s likely I contracted COVID-19 in the last few days,” she said in a statement. “I am staying quarantined at home, and my children and husband are self-isolating. We will all get through this together, and I look forward to seeing my friends, colleagues and constituents when I’m better and no longer at risk of spreading the virus to others.”
The representative from Commerce City said through a Colorado House Majority spokesperson that she did not have contact with any other lawmakers during the time doctors believe she contracted the virus.
The Colorado General Assembly on Saturday voted to temporarily adjourn for two weeks, so lawmakers have been working from home since then on priority items like the state budget. The state Supreme Court is set to clarify if the legislature can make up the days it misses given the state Constitution gives the body up to 120 days to complete its session.
U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., all announced this week that they came into contact with a constituent who later tested positive for the virus. Gardner and Crow are both in self-quarantine.
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered the suspension of public and private schools, dine-in services at restaurants and bars, and the closure of ski areas in the state.
COVID-19 is the official name of the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.