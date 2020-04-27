(The Center Square) – As Colorado begins its transition from a stay-at-home order to a safer-at-home order, counties are taking different approaches to reopening.
Some of the state’s most populated counties have extended their stay-at-home orders, while others have aligned with the new safer-at-home order.
The state's stay-at-home order expired on Sunday and has been replaced with what Gov. Jared Polis calls the safer-at-home order.
Polis’ order allows for counties to adopt the safer-at-home guidelines, extend the stay-at-home orders, or apply with the state for early rollback of guidelines.
The city and county of Denver extended its stay-at-home order through May 8, Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced on Friday.
“With the state’s guidance, and by taking extra time to be thoughtful and deliberate, we want to ensure that we will have adequate contact tracing and testing capability, and the time to provide the guidance that our residents and business community need to re-open safely,” Hancock said.
Denver is joined by Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, and Gilpin Counties in extending their stay-at-home orders until May 8.
Pitkin, Chaffee, Las Animas and Huerfano counties are enforcing stay-at-home orders until April 30. San Miguel County said Monday it was extending its order until Friday, May 1.
Other counties are transitioning to safer-at-home orders that reflect the state’s new guidelines, which allow for a gradual reopening of their local economies. The state’s safer-at-home order allows retail businesses to begin offering curbside service on Monday, and will allow in-person service starting May 1. Non-critical businesses can begin letting 50 percent of their workforce return starting May 4.
Montrose County last week drafted its own safer-at-home order based on the state’s guidelines. Pueblo County’s Department of Public Health & Environment also indicated it was transitioning to safer-at-home guidelines.
Gunnison, Larimer and Mesa counties are also beginning phased reopenings in line with the state’s safer-at-home order.
La Plata and Archuleta counties, which are covered by San Juan Basin Public Health, said Friday it was still waiting on more detailed guidance on the state’s safer-at-home plan.
Weld County has said businesses could begin reopening starting Monday, but drew criticism from the governor for not getting the state's approval.
Eagle County is the only county in the state to receive a waiver approved by the state to reopen retail stores and offices ahead of the state’s schedule.
This story may be updated to reflect more counties.