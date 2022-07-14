(The Center Square) – Republican state lawmakers voted in line with a small business advocacy group at higher rates than Democrats, according to a recent legislative report card.
The report, compiled by the Colorado branch of the National Federation of Independent Business, graded state lawmakers from both chambers based on the positions they took on 12 "priority" bills over the last two legislative sessions that ranged from transportation funding to tax relief for small businesses.
“Governor Polis signed two of our 12 priority bills into law,” Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for NFIB, said in a statement. “But that good news is outweighed by five other bills he also signed into law that were not helpful for small business."
According to the report, representatives and senators needed to vote for at least 70% of NFIB’s priority legislation to earn an endorsement from the group.
Overall, 15 senators – all Republicans – had a 70% or higher voting record on the 12 bills. In the House, 24 representatives had a 70% or more voting record, again all Republicans. Democrats currently control both chambers, with a 20-seat majority in the Senate and 41 seats in the House.
Among the bills that had strong support from Republicans was Senate Bill 22-124, also known as the SALT Parity Act, and House Bill 22-1027, which extended a sales and use tax rules exemption for small retail businesses.
The legislature also passed several bills which NFIB said could harm Colorado’s small businesses. House Bill 22-1317 outlawed the use of "restrictive" employment agreements, which NFIB said could make “protection of customer private information and certain business practices difficult to maintain.”
Lawmakers also passed Senate Bill 21-260 in 2021, which NFIB opposed, and established a host of new fees to fund the state's transportation system.