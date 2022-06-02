(The Center Square) – Short-term rental guests who stayed in five Colorado counties in 2020 spent approximately $1 billion in the local economies, a study commissioned by Airbnb claims.
The study, developed by HR&A Advisors, a real estate advisory group, examined the economic impact of short-term rentals in Summit, Grand, Eagle, Pitkin and Routt counties, as well as the impacts on workforce housing in the region.
“As this report shows, Hosts are playing a crucial role in both the statewide and local economies, from bringing in millions of dollars in tax revenue to supporting tens of thousands of jobs,” Ayisha Irfan, a public policy manager for Airbnb, said in a statement.
Short-term rentals in Colorado have become a much-debated topic as many municipalities have sought to regulate the practice in an effort to limit impacts on local housing markets. The city of Alamosa, which is near Great Sand Dunes National Park, passed an ordinance in April that limits where short-term rentals can be located. The measure also prohibits multi-family housing developments with more than four units from hosting short-term rentals, the Alamosa Valley Courier reported.
The study said that short-term rental users made up more than 30% of the more than 5.2 million tourists who visited the five Colorado counties in 2020.
The total spending by short-term rental users helped support more than 14,000 jobs in the five counties, which accounted for approximately 15% of all jobs in those counties, according to the study. The spending also generated more than $599 million in worker earnings.
In exchange for the spending, more than $73.9 million in tax revenue was collected from short-term rental users, the study said.
The study also examined the impact of short-term rentals on the local housing markets, concluding they have a "minimal effect" on housing supply.
"Across the five counties, both the total number of vacant units and the share of seasonal, recreational or occasional use units have been stable, suggesting that occupied homes are not being converted to short-term rentals at high rates," the study said.
“Airbnb looks forward to continuing to work with elected officials across Colorado to empower residents to both supplement their income by sharing their homes and drive this valuable economic impact,” Irfan said.