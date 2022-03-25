(The Center Square) – The total cost of crime in Colorado increased last year, according to an updated report.
The Common Sense Institute's (CSI) updated report found that crime in the state cost taxpayers an estimated $31 billion last year, up nearly 13% from 2020. The total amounts to $5,320 per Coloradan, an increase of $560 year-over-year.
The report uses data from Colorado Crime Statistics, a database maintained by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. An initial report was released last December but did not include data from the full year because of a two-month lag in data entry.
The initial report that was released in December measured the total cost of crime at $27 billion in 2020, or $4,762 per capita.
The increased cost was "primarily driven by the increases in violent crimes," according to CSI.
“The undeniable and blistering increases in crime in Colorado continued throughout 2021,” the study concludes. “The impact is greatest on the growing number of victims. However, the full costs of crime are borne by all Coloradans through public tax dollars, lost economic opportunity and diminished quality of life.”
Colorado lawmakers have introduced multiple bills during the 2022 legislative session that seek to address public safety and crime.
The Colorado Senate on Friday passed Senate Bill 22-001, which seeks to create a $10.3 million grant program for local governments to improve infrastructure-related crime prevention projects such as upgrading street lighting.
Lawmakers have also proposed legislation to increase penalties for distribution of fentanyl, and are working to pass a bill that seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts in the state.
Colorado has experienced one of the nation’s fastest growing rates of fentanyl-related deaths, growing to more than 800 last year, one study said.