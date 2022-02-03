(The Center Square) – Employment in Colorado’s state government will have grown by more than 20% over the last decade if Gov. Jared Polis’s fiscal year 2023 budget is passed unamended, according to a report on government workforce trends.
The governor's latest budget request would increase state government employment by 0.85% overall, though several agencies would see growth rates of 6% or higher, according to the report by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank. For comparison, private sector employment has grown by 23.3% over the same period.
“Over the past 10 years, there has been a significant difference in the employment growth across state government agencies,” said Chris Brown, CSI's vice president of policy and research. “Examining which departments are slated for the largest growth curve in terms of full-time equivalent (FTE) employment can help us understand long-term commitments on our state budget.”
The report said that two of the largest agencies in the state government will see significant workforce increases if the governor's $40B budget request is passed.
Colorado's Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF) would see a 10% increase in its FTE workforce, while the Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) would get a 7% increase.
HCPF has received more than $11.5B in funding since fiscal 2011, according to a past analysis by CSI. At the same time, funding for CDPHE has received more than $670 million in funding, the ninth-highest total of any department.
The Department of Transportation has also seen its funding increase over the last decade by more than 33%, which is the highest of any agency. However, the agency has seen almost no FTE growth, CSI’s report said.
The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has seen the second-highest rate of growth over the last decade despite its fiscal 2023 appropriation is almost 40% lower than its FY 2013 appropriation.