(The Center Square) – Rising interest rates helped temper Colorado’s red-hot housing market in May, but affordability challenges remain, according to the latest market report from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR).
Overall, Colorado saw a sharp increase in housing inventory with more than 11,000 new listings created by the end of last month, representing a greater-than 10% increase year-over-year. This increase of inventory helped usher the state’s median home price back under $600,000, although the median price remains more than 15% above what it was in May 2021, the realtor group said.
Meanwhile, CAR's statewide affordability index for Colorado – which compares the buying power of state’s median wage compared to its median home price – remains near record lows. The index came in at 52 points (out of 100) in May, meaning that median wage workers need to supplement their income by at least 48% to afford a median price home. That total also represents a 30% drop since May 2021.
“Affordability is far beyond what the local population can support,” Patrick Muldoon, a Colorado Springs-area realtor, said in a statement. “In the past, housing was a hedge for inflation. But this is a very different time.”
One reason why Colorado’s housing market saw a brief slowdown in May is that the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 50 basis points in May. According to personal finance website NerdWallet, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 5.9%. This time last year, the average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage was 2.8%.
The impact of rising interest rates has reverberated across nearly all of Colorado’s local housing markets as well. In Durango, the average home price has skyrocketed by 30% over the last 12 months to nearly $900,000.
Up north in Larimer County, nearly 2,600 homes have been listed for sale so far this year, which represents a nearly 10% decline from May 2021, according to CAR's data. This has helped push the county’s median home price up to nearly $600,000, a 14% increase from last year.
“Mortgage interest rate hikes and fears of continued inflation have put many buyers on pause,” Chris Hardy, a Fort Collins-area realtor, said in a statement. “Buying a home at an already escalated price is just that much farther out of reach.”