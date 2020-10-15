(The Center Square) – Colorado has been ranked as a top-10 state for energy efficiency by the personal finance website WalletHub.
The Centennial State ranks No. 7 on a list released Wednesday of the most and least energy-efficient states. According to the report, Colorado is collectively ranked fourth for home energy efficiency, 18th for vehicle fuel efficiency, and 12th for transportation efficiency.
Utah is the most energy-efficient state in the U.S., according to the report, followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Colorado beat out Oregon, California and Wisconsin, which round out WalletHub's top-10 most energy-efficient states.
WalletHub compiled the ranking by looking at dimensions like “Home Energy Efficiency” and “Auto Energy Efficiency.”
"To gauge the financial impact of doing more with less energy — the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,094 on motor fuel and oil — WalletHub compared the auto- and home-energy efficiency in 48 U.S. States," WalletHub's Communications Manager Diana Polk said. Hawaii and Alaska were excluded from the analysis due to data limitations.
The personal finance website measured “Home Energy Efficiency” by calculating "the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days." To determine “Auto Energy Efficiency,” WalletHub "divided the annual vehicle miles driven by gallons of gasoline consumed to determine vehicle-fuel efficiency and measured annual vehicle miles driven per capita to determine transportation efficiency."
The report weighted each metric proportionally to reflect national patterns and trends related to a scale out of 100 total possible points.