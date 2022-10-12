(The Center Square) – Incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his general election challenger Heidi Ganahl both support gradually lowering Colorado's income tax to zero, but a new analysis examines how details on their given proposals differ.
The Independence Institute, a libertarian-leaning think tank that supports a zero income tax, published a report this week that detail's both candidates' past comments and current proposals.
Polis said last summer during a panel discussion that the state's income tax "should be zero," as The Center Square previously reported. Colorado's current income tax rate is 4.55%.
Polis has since repeated his position on income taxes, but "his plan lacks the detail and specificity necessary for serious analysis," wrote Ben Murrey, the institute's fiscal policy director and the report's author.
Ganahl, the republican gubernatorial nominee, has outlined several policies on her campaign website to reduce the size of government and eliminate the income tax.
"We're excited to see that both the Democrat and Republican nominees for governor agree that eliminating the state income tax would be good for Colorado," Murrey said in a statement. "Unfortunately, Governor Polis has given us only vague political talking points for how he would accomplish this with almost no concrete details."
Polis has said reducing the income tax to zero would need to be revenue neutral, the Independence Institute noted, and that he would not support increasing sales taxes or property taxes.
"To achieve this, he would need to replace all income tax revenue by increasing other existing taxes or creating new taxes," the report said. "Income tax revenue is the largest single source of general fund revenue for the state, expected to be approximately $11.9 billion in 2021."
The governor has instead said over the years revenue could be replaced by eliminating special interest tax benefits and taxing carbon emissions, according to the think tank.
Another recent Independence Institute report details how, despite the governor's comments on special interest tax benefits, such benefits are set to increase $640 million over the next decade because of legislation he's signed into law.
On a carbon tax, the report said the governor "has not explained how he would administer such taxes or upon whom or what he would impose them."
The think tank concluded that given the "limited information Polis has provided on his plan to eliminate the state income tax, it remains difficult to see how he would accomplish it."
Ganahl's policy outline includes the following, among other proposals: shrinking state government and freezing government hiring, conducting an independent state budget audit, putting fees under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, and making TABOR refunds permanent income tax breaks.
On reducing the size of government, Ganahl's campaign website calls for 10% reductions annually.
"Assuming a freeze in government growth, a 10% reduction in the state budget each year of her first term would balance the state budget and leave a budget surplus of just over $300 million," Murrey writes in the report. "With two terms in office, she could instead reduce the state budget by just 5% each year and achieve a balanced budget with no income tax."
The think tank concludes that Ganahl's policy outline is "a feasible plan," and even with an assumed gas tax reduction, "the concrete steps proposed in Ganahl's plan put her within about $1.82 billion dollars of eliminating the state income tax – well within striking distance."