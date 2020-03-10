FILE - Colorado Interstate 25

In this Thursday, July 11, 2019, file photograph, southbound Interstate 25 traffic lanes bog down to a crawl at the interchange with Interstate 70 just north of downtown Denver.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

(The Center Square) – Colorado residents pay the ninth lowest taxes in the U.S., according to a study by the personal financial website Wallethub.

To determine its overall rankings, Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four types of taxation: real estate (property) taxes; vehicle property taxes; income taxes; sales and excise taxes.

It used that data then to determine an effective local and state tax for each state.

Colorado's came out to 8.58 percent, meaning the average household in the state pays 8.58 percent of its income to local and state governments in taxes. The median Colorado household pays $6,289 in local and state taxes annually, according to Wallethub.

By comparison, Illinois has the highest combined local and state effective tax rate of 14.96 percent, Wallethub found. The median Illinois household pays $8,902 in local and state taxes annually.

Broken down by tax category, Colorado has the third lowest property tax rates; 39th lowest vehicle property tax rates; 18th income tax rates; and 21st sales and excise tax rates.

Alaskans pay the lowest effective local and state taxes, followed by taxpayers in Delaware, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming.

At the other end, Illinoisans pay the highest effective local and state tax rates, followed by taxpayers in Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania and Kansas.

​Dan McCaleb is the executive editor of The Center Square.

