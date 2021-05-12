(The Center Square) — Colorado's economic outlook continues a long-term slide despite its No. 2 economic performance rating in this year's Rich States, Poor States report.
The 2021 report compiled by the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) ranked Colorado 20th in economic outlook because of the state’s sales and property tax burdens and its debt service as a portion of state revenue.
On the other side, Colorado ranks second in economic performance because of its strong cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) growth, increased population, and non-farm employment growth.
The report grades each state based on 15 criteria, which include tax rates, tax burdens, and the state employment regulations.
"The trends highlighted in Rich States, Poor States tell a story of the free-market ideals that win for taxpayers, and the consequences that follow when they're ignored," ALEC CEO Lisa Nelson said in a statement. "Rich States, Poor States economic outlook scores are a leading indicator of what's to come.”
A decade ago, Colorado ranked second-highest in economic outlook, according to the report. The state ranked 15th in 2017 and 2018, and 18th in 2019 and 2020.
The state’s tax burden per $1,000 of personal income and sales tax burdens continue to weigh down Colorado’s ranking. Since 2012, Colorado’s personal income tax burden has increased from $5.85 to $7.61, a nearly 25% increase over that time frame, according to ALEC.
"Following COVID-19, it has become clear that economically competitive states were better prepared for the pandemic. In fact, states ranked highly in this report have also seen lower rates of unemployment and fewer persistent economic problems post-economic shutdown than uncompetitive, low-ranked states," Dr. Arthur Laffer, an economist with The Reagan Center, said in a statement.
Last year, Colorado voters approved Proposition 116 lowering the personal income tax rate and corporate tax rate to 4.55%, which now ranks 13th and 9th, respectively.
Colorado voters also approved a slew of new taxes on cigarettes and vapor products last year, in addition to a measure that overturned the “Gallagher Amendment,” a state constitutional provision that locked-in property tax collection rates.
The vote to repeal the Gallagher Amendment stopped the state’s residential property tax assessment rate from falling to 5.88% from 7.1%, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation.
During the 2020 special session convened by Gov. Jared Polis, lawmakers made over $3.4 billion in spending cuts to balance the state’s budget. Most of the cuts came from public schools, infrastructure, and transportation projects.
Colorado’s Legislative Council Staff, a nonpartisan arm of the General Assembly, in March projected the state will have $5.29 billion more for the general fund in 2021 than it did last year. However, the agency warned that “the long-term impacts of the pandemic’s recession have yet to be seen” in its March Economic Forecast.