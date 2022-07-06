(The Center Square) – Colorado is one of 30 states that carry some sort of tax on flavored nicotine and vaping products, according to a report by the Tax Foundation.
Colorado's tax on the products went from 30% to 35% of wholesale value on Jan. 1 of this year under Proposition EE, a voter-approved initiative that established new taxes on nicotine and vaping products.
“Low tax rates on vaping encourage consumers to switch from combustibles,” Adam Hoffer, director for excise tax policy at the Tax Foundation, wrote in a blog post. “High excise taxes on harm-reducing vapor products risk harming public health by pushing vapers back to smoking.”
Taxes in other states range from a 95% tax rate against wholesale values in states like Vermont to a $0.05-cent per-millimeter tax in states like Louisiana and North Carolina.
Some Colorado lawmakers sought to pass an outright ban on flavored nicotine products during the 2022 legislative session but failed.
Prop EE also directs revenue from nicotine and vaping product sales toward preschool programs and 5 K-12 education.
The Biden administration last month sought to ban Juul – one of the largest vaping product manufacturers – from the market. The Food and Drug Administration issued a marketing denial order to the company ordering it to stop selling and distributing its products.
The FDA said the decision was meant to ensure the products that are “being marketed to consumers meet our public health standards.”
An appellate court later issued a stay on the order, but the legal fight remains ongoing.