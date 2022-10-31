(The Center Square) – Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, passed away suddenly on Sunday, House Republicans announced in a statement.
McKean, 55, suffered a heart attack at his home in Loveland, according to the Larimer County coroner’s office.
McKean, who was running for re-election, was first elected to serve as a representative in 2016 and became minority leader in 2020.
“Public service wasn’t a 9-to-5 job for Hugh; he lived life believing good enough would never be enough for those who would live with the consequences of bad government,” the House Republican caucus said in a statement.
Elected officials from across the state released statements mourning the loss of McKean.
Gov. Jared Polis called McKean “a family man and a true public servant.”
“Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan,” the governor said. “As a dad myself, I can't imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come.”
Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, said McKean was “a leader, a friend, and a good man.”
“He never made politics personal, but instead always greeted everyone with a warm smile and an open hand,” Cooke added. “With his sincere nature and honest approach, he taught everyone what it means to be a statesman. His passion for his family, his community, and the state of Colorado were exemplary. We are praying for his family and offer them our deepest condolences and any support we can give. We will miss Hugh McKean greatly.”
House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, said, “Hugh worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and cared deeply about our state and our future.”
“In our roles as Majority and Minority Leader, we worked closely together every day, with a shared commitment to doing the people’s work,” she added. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the House Republican Caucus."