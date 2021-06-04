(The Center Square) — Colorado's Democratic-led legislature passed several significant bills this past week, with just days left in the legislative session.
Lawmakers take a stab at data privacy
With just days left in the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk that requires state agencies to retain a tighter grip over consumer information in Colorado. It also does not allow for the inspection of identification documents of people living undocumented in the state.
The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition said the bill “will ensure the protection of privacy rights for all Coloradans, regardless of immigration status.”
New gun laws lay in waiting
Lawmakers are also barreling forward with five bills that address firearms in the state with a sixth is in the works. On Friday, the legislature passed a bill allowing local jurisdictions to enact stricter gun laws.
Polis already signed bills into law this session that require safe firearm storage and expanded background check requirements.
Transportation to get a $5.4 billion boost
The Colorado House passed a massive $5.4 billion package this week that will use mostly fee hikes to pay for transportation, renewable energy, and projects that increase the electrification of state roadways.
Lawmakers cap insulin prices
Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, are sponsoring a bill that would cap insulin prices at $100 per vile. It also allows certain users to access emergency medication for as little as $35 per year.
Denver Metro home prices reach a record milestone
According to the June 2021 Market Trends Report by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, the average home price in Denver reached $700,000 in May. The news comes as state lawmakers work to address skyrocketing property taxes.
Denver metro labor market has been hot
A survey by market data analytics firm ThinkWhy found that the Denver metro area has one of the nation’s hottest labor markets. Since the pandemic began, the metro has added back over 40,000 jobs. However, lagging employment in the leisure and hospitality industry could slow down the metro area’s economic recovery, the survey said. Overall, employment in the industry is down 30% year-over-year.