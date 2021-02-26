February poll shows jobs, economy important to voters
(The Center Square) – A new survey by Magellan Strategies found that Colorado voters are most concerned with addressing jobs and the economy. When asked to describe the “important issues and problems” that Gov. Jared Polis and the General Assembly should address, over 24% said jobs and the economy, 19.8% said the vaccination rollout, almost 17.5% said coronavirus, and 15.8% said reopening businesses. The survey also found 55% of respondents said they plan on getting vaccinated, compared to 34% who said they weren’t.
Public lands legislation passed by U.S. House
The U.S. House on Friday passed a public lands package in a 227-200 vote. The package includes the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act and the Colorado Wilderness Act. The CORE Act, which is backed by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., and Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is made up of four previously introduced pieces of legislation that would add protections to over 400,000 acres in the state, including the Thompson Divide on the state’s Western Slope and establish Camp Hale as a national historic landscape.
Gov. Polis announces new phase of vaccination plan
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that all Coloradans over the age of 60 will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 5. Grocery workers and agricultural workers will also be able to get the vaccine, along with Coloradans ages 16 to 59 who have at least two “high risk” conditions.
Direct meat sales legislation
A bill that would permit direct sales of meat products to consumers passed the Colorado Senate on second reading this week. The Republican-sponsored legislation is endorsed by the Colorado Farm Bureau.
Wildfire mitigation bills
Colorado lawmakers are focusing on wildfire mitigation efforts after the state was hit with historic wildfires last year. Bipartisan legislation that would allow the state to purchase a helicopter for wildfire mitigation passed the state Senate on Friday. The Senate also passed a bill that will transfer more money from the state’s general fund to various wildfire mitigation efforts.
Democrats kill union bill
Colorado House Democrats indefinitely postponed a Republican-backed bill in committee on Thursday that would have struck a blow to the state’s unions. House Bill 21-1049 would have barred employers from “requiring union membership or payment of union dues as a condition of employment,” according to its description.
State parks funding bill
The Colorado Senate passed legislation Friday with bipartisan support that would allocate $20 million from the general fund to the Department of Natural Resources for infrastructure projects in state parks.
Education funding bill
The Colorado Senate on Friday passed legislation that would make fiscal tweaks to the 2020 School Finance Act so education funding levels are maintained. The legislation passed unanimously and now heads to the House.