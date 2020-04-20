(The Center Square) – Protesters gathered Sunday at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver to call on the governor to reopen the state’s economy and lift the stay-at-home order put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
While some protesters stayed in their vehicles and drove around the blocks surrounding the Capitol building, many also set out on foot around the Capitol grounds, waving signs that read “Free Colorado,” “Liberate Colorado,” and “Make America Free Again,” among others.
Colorado’s stay-at-home order, which closed nonessential businesses, is set to expire April 26.
The protest came as the state has seen record unemployment and a continued climb in cumulative COVID-19 cases.
About 233,000 Coloradans have filed initial unemployment claims in a four-week period, and the state has 9,730 total coronavirus cases and 422 deaths, as of Saturday.
The protest reportedly stems from the Facebook group “Reopen Colorado,” which was created last Monday and has around 17,000 members.
“Reopen Colorado is centered on the belief that the best way to protect our state from the medical, social, and economic challenges of COVID is to to #ReopenColorado and #TrustThePeople to make the best decisions how to protect our own lives and businesses,” a description on the group’s page reads.
Colorado’s protest followed similar demonstrations over the past week in Michigan, Virginia, Washington, Tennessee and Texas, among others.