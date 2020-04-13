(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging hotels and motels in the state to house the homeless during the coronavirus crisis.
Polis sent a letter to hotel and motel owners on Monday and discussed the letter during a press briefing.
“We are asking Colorado hotels and motels to shine their light and rise to the challenge by entering agreements to temporarily house one of our state's most vulnerable populations,” the letter reads. “You have empty rooms and many of our cities have potential guests. A match made in heaven.
“The need for non-congregate rooms is urgent as there is a real potential for currently sheltered people to be forced into large scale, dangerous facilities or back onto the streets,” the letter adds.
The governor said Monday allowing homeless people to stay in hotels and motels would be good for their businesses and would “help contain the public health threat.”
Colorado currently has 7,684 coronavirus cases and 304 deaths, the governor said during the briefing Monday.
Polis also announced coronavirus case data that’s broken down by race and ethnicity.
The governor said that 75 percent of reported cases include data broken down by race and ethnicity, with African Americans having a higher percentage of coronavirus infections and deaths than their percentage of overall population, according to a bar graph displayed during Monday’s news conference.
The graph showed Latinos in the state have a higher percentage of overall cases than their percentage of overall population but lower number of deaths from the virus. It also showed white people in the state have a lower percentage of total cases than overall population but a slightly higher number of deaths.
Hospital release data will be released publicly by the end of the week, Polis added.