(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis issued another executive order limiting evictions in the state, just hours before a similar order was set to expire.
In March, Polis ordered state agencies to work with landlords to avoid evictions in April. The governor extended the order for May, saying at the time courts weren’t focused on evictions.
The COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, which was formed in March to provide legal defense against evictions after the COVID-19 pandemic started, estimates 300,000 to 400,000 people in Colorado are at risk of eviction come September.
The order, signed late Saturday, requires landlords to give 30 days notice for nonpayment default before actions are taken for eviction, rather than the typical 10 days.
“Through this Executive Order, I encourage landlords to take steps to limit evictions for tenants who have made a good faith effort to make rental payments or who have made a good faith effort to establish a repayment agreement,” the order states.
The order, which expires June 13, also directs the state Department of Local Affairs “to work with landlords to implement the model rent repayment agreements created by DOLA to assist individuals who are unable to pay rent” because of circumstances related to COVID-19.
Another order issued Saturday by the governor continues a $3 million allocation to DOLA for housing and mortgage assistance to households impacted by the virus.
It also encourages local governments that regulate how many unrelated individuals can live in the same household “to suspend or eliminate those restrictions to enable homeowners to rent or give a room or rooms to those in need of housing.”