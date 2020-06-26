(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed bipartisan legislation into law that reforms existing occupational licensing laws to further accommodate the transfer of certifications and licensure for professionals moving from other states.
Polis signed House Bill 20-1326 on Thursday that creates an occupational credential portability program, which streamlines access to temporary licenses for professions that maintain licenses in other states, and eases licensure for the spouses of newly-located active duty and reserve military personnel.
"Colorado is a national leader in our common sense approach to occupational licensure," Polis said. "This bill's a major step forward."
Reps. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, and Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, and Sens. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, and Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, sponsored the legislation.
“The new law signed by Governor Polis today will remove red tape and ensure that Colorado is ready to welcome qualified job seekers and highly skilled professionals, including military spouses, from out of state,” Rep. Bird said in a statement.
“As we work to ensure that Colorado becomes the permanent home of Space Command, it’s crucial that we enact policies to make Colorado a great place for military families to live. That’s exactly what the occupational credential portability program will do. I’m proud that the legislature took such important steps this session to get Colorado’s strong economy back on track,” Bird added.