(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis ordered the suspension of schools statewide and extended the closure of ski areas in the state.
The executive order on education bars in-person schooling at all public and private schools in Colorado, but the governor’s administration is encouraging schools to continue education via online services. Numerous school districts had already announced closures or extended spring break, but the order requires schools to close until April 17.
“Protecting the health of all Coloradoans is our top priority, and moving to online learning and other ways to support learning at home is absolutely the right thing to do,” Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said Wednesday. “We know school leaders, educators and families will have a lot of questions about how to support their students’ learning at home during this unprecedented time. The department is working on guidance and developing resources to support our schools and students, and it will be available very soon.”
Polis’ office also said Tuesday night that he’s extending a previous order that closed ski areas in the state for one week.
The governor this week additionally ordered all dine-in service to be closed at restaurants and bars in the state, and is prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 individuals, in line with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
His administration has also launched a COVID relief fund to raise donations and volunteers, and an emergency child care program for children of parents working to combat the outbreak.