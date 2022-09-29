(The Center Square) – Incumbent Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl participated in their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo.
During the debate held at Colorado State University-Pueblo and hosted by Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Polis touted his administration’s expansion of early childhood education, lowering medical care costs, and employment, while Ganahl hammered the governor for being “soft on crime.”
Crime
Ganahl criticized Polis for increases in crime and drug use under his watch.
“We’ve got to clean up our streets,” she said. “We are No. 1 in auto thefts, No. 1 in property crime, No. 2 in fentanyl deaths, No. 1 in bank robberies, No. 1 in cocaine use. That’s not the Colorado that I grew up with.”
Polis said Ganahl’s gas tax proposal would cut the Colorado State Patrol budget in half, which Ganahl said was false.
“We delivered over $150 million to fund public safety working with Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature,” he said.
Water
“We have to avoid these kinds of buy-and-dry policies,” Polis said. “As a matter of principle, I came out against Renewable Water Resources’ plan to buy up the water rights from the San Luis Valley and sell them to Douglas County.”
Polis added that his administration is working on updating the state’s water plan and focusing on water infrastructure improvements.
Ganahl pledged to “keep water decisions here in Colorado, not hand them off to D.C. bureaucrats,” as well as “neutralize” Colorado River Compact negotiations, and “balance property rights with community rights.”
“We’ve got to protect our water in order to protect the farmers and ranchers so they can produce amazing food for us,” Ganahl said, also criticizing Polis’ “MeatOut Day,” which drew wide criticism from the state’s livestock producers.
Inflation
“[Polis] has added 85 new taxes and fees, he’s added tons of regulations and new social programs on the backs of small business owners – that’s why inflation is such a problem in Colorado,” Ganahl said, adding her goal is to eliminate the state income tax.
Polis laid the blame for inflation on monetary policy, federal deficit spending, and supply chain shortages.
“What can a governor do? We can focus on saving people money,” he said. “I challenged the state legislature to find 50 ways to save you money … we got 100 bills through, 100 things done to save people money.”