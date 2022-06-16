(The Center Square) – Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday that seeks to expand apprenticeships in Colorado.
The order requires the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Personnel and Administration to develop “strategies and guidance” to increase apprenticeship opportunities in the state by 20% by fiscal year 2023.
Other actions the departments are required to take under the order include reviewing state job classifications, coordinating with apprenticeship providers, and supporting occupational skill-building programs.
“Apprenticeships are a great way for businesses to develop the workforce they need, help get Colorado workers into good-paying jobs, and give workers the opportunity to earn money while they learn and advance in their careers,” Polis said in a written statement.
According to the order, Colorado is facing a shortage of skilled workers due to increased retirements and people leaving the trades following the pandemic.
Employers expressed similar frustration in a survey conducted by the Association of General Contractors. The survey found that construction industry employers in Colorado are concerned about worker shortages, rising direct labor costs, and the continued impact of the pandemic on the industry.
More than 98% of respondents said they are having a hard time filling “some or all” available positions at their companies. Another 52% of respondents expect hiring challenges to persist over the next 12 months, according to the survey.
Another industry that relies on apprenticeships to help fill labor needs is health care, which has seen consistent employment growth over the last year. The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that the industry has a 1.1% unemployment rate as of April 2022, down from 2.1% in April 2021.
“In the midst of the most fundamental transformation in the way we work of our lifetimes, we must be willing to provide more flexibility and choice as well as more opportunities for our workforce to pursue options that link work and learning,” Peter Banko, CEO at Centura Health, said in a statement.