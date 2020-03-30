(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Monday that the state’s measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus have started to show positive results in the state’s data.
The governor spoke Monday next to a chart that displayed when different social distancing measures took effect and when state officials could expect to start seeing the impacts of those measures in their data.
“We have successfully slightly delayed the peak and slowed the spread with the steps we’re taking with bars and restaurants,” Polis said. “As these additional measures roll on, we really, really hope that this has a bigger effect.”
Bars and restaurants across the state closed to dine-in service starting March 16, but they still are allowed to offer take-out and delivery services. Schools across the state closed on March 23, and the state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Thursday, which has yet to reflect in the data, according to the governor.
“We fully expect that these additional separation measures – as long as people are following them – will also show reduced spread of the virus in Colorado,” he said.
Polis also said data shows that there has been a 60 percent reduction in vehicles on the road compared to four weeks ago.
“That’s a good, healthy decrease, although we know we have a ways to go,” he added.
The state’s request for disaster declaration was approved by the Trump administration over the weekend, giving it access to more federal resources to combat the virus.